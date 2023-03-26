SR 25 Construction Update – March 26, ’23

Locals be advised: Wood County Engineer’s Office will have a simultaneous closure on Rudolph Road, adjacent to SR 25. Contact the Wood County Engineer for more information regarding their closure.

Locals be advised: Wood County Engineer’s Office will have a simultaneous closure on Rudolph Road, adjacent to SR 25. Contact the Wood County Engineer for more information regarding their closure.

This traffic pattern will remain in place for approximately one month.

This traffic pattern will remain in place for approximately one month.

Local traffic may only travel southbound in the outside, southbound lane. The inside, southbound lane is closed.

Local traffic may only travel southbound in the outside, southbound lane. The inside, southbound lane is closed.

Work began March 1 between Powell Road and U.S. 6 to remove the existing northbound lanes.

Work began March 1 between Powell Road and U.S. 6 to remove the existing northbound lanes.

In May, work will begin from just north of Hickory Lane to just south of Powell Road to remove the existing southbound lanes.