SR 25 Construction Update – March 26, ’23

SR 25
Project ID: 92133
State Route 25, between Cygnet Road and U.S. 6, Bowling Green/Portage, closed to through traffic on March 1 through July 2023 for road reconstruction. Detour: I-75 to U.S. 6.
- Work began March 1 between Powell Road and U.S. 6 to remove the existing northbound lanes.
- Both northbound lanes are closed.
- Local traffic may only travel southbound in the outside, southbound lane. The inside, southbound lane is closed.
- This traffic pattern will remain in place for approximately one month.
- Locals be advised: Wood County Engineer’s Office will have a simultaneous closure on Rudolph Road, adjacent to SR 25. Contact the Wood County Engineer for more information regarding their closure.
- In May, work will begin from just north of Hickory Lane to just south of Powell Road to remove the existing southbound lanes.
- Traffic will be switched to the northbound lanes.
- Southbound lanes will be closed. Traffic may only travel northbound during this phase.
- Traffic wishing to travel south during this phase may take U.S. 6, I-75, or State Route 235.