North Baltimore, Ohio

March 26, 2023 1:46 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Display Ad
Fiber Locator
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

SR 25 Construction Update – March 26, ’23

 
SR 25
Project ID: 92133
 
State Route 25, between Cygnet Road and U.S. 6, Bowling Green/Portage, closed to through traffic on March 1 through July 2023 for road reconstruction. Detour: I-75 to U.S. 6.
  • Work began March 1 between Powell Road and U.S. 6 to remove the existing northbound lanes.
    • Both northbound lanes are closed.
    • Local traffic may only travel southbound in the outside, southbound lane. The inside, southbound lane is closed.
    • This traffic pattern will remain in place for approximately one month.
    • Locals be advised: Wood County Engineer’s Office will have a simultaneous closure on Rudolph Road, adjacent to SR 25. Contact the Wood County Engineer for more information regarding their closure.
  • In May, work will begin from just north of Hickory Lane to just south of Powell Road to remove the existing southbound lanes.
    • Traffic will be switched to the northbound lanes.
    • Southbound lanes will be closed. Traffic may only travel northbound during this phase.
    • Traffic wishing to travel south during this phase may take U.S. 6, I-75, or State Route 235.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website