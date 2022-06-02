North Baltimore, Ohio

June 2, 2022

SR 25 N @ Cygnet Rd To Be Closed

 
SR 25
*Closure starts Thursday*
Project ID: 92133
 
State Route 25, between Cygnet Rd. and US 6, Bowling Green/Portage, will experience lane restrictions and closures for roadway reconstruction through summer 2023.
  • SR 25, between Cygnet Rd. and Portage, is closed for storm sewer work and road reconstruction through October. Residential access will be maintained. Detour: I-75 and US 6.
  • SR 281 at SR 25 will be closed for intersection reconstruction through late June. Local residents currently going north to SR 281 will need to go south to Bays Rd. during the intersection closure.
  • Greensburg Pike, northern leg to the west, will be closed at SR 25 for intersection reconstruction beginning Thursday, June 2 through Friday, July 1.

