November 1, 2022

SR 25 Work Continues Cygnet Rd to Mermill Rd.

SR 25
Project ID: 92133
State Route 25, between Cygnet Rd. and US 6, Bowling Green/Portage, will experience lane restrictions and closures for roadway reconstruction through summer 2023.
The following closures began, Aug. 25 and will remain in place for 90 days. Access to businesses is maintained:
  • SR 25 from just north of Mermill Road to just south of Arlington Woods, including the intersection at Mermill Road.Arlington Woods residents may detour to the south.
  • SR 25 between the Wayne Homes, Schumacher Homes, and K Hovnanian Homes location to approximately one mile south of Bays Road, including the intersection with Jerry City Road.Business traffic will be maintained from the south via temporary pavement.
Continuing work
  • SR 25, between Cygnet Rd. and Portage, is closed for storm sewer work and road reconstruction through Friday, November 4. Residential access will be maintained. Detour: I-75 and US 6.

