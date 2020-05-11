St. Benedict Catholic School Board of Trustees Certain about Principal



TOLEDO, OHIO – May 11, 2020 – The Board of Trustees is pleased to announce

Mrs. Patrice Tscherne as the next Principal of St. Benedict Catholic School.



“Mrs. Tscherne shares the mission of our school and is dedicated to the continuation of positively moving St. Benedict forward both academically and spiritually,” said Roz Needham, Board of Trustees Chairperson. “The board decision was unanimous. We are confident her leadership, administrative abilities and success as an experienced Catholic school teacher will serve her, the staff, and our families well.”



Mrs. Tscherne is well known and respected at St. Benedict Catholic School. She began teaching at St. Benedict in 2016 following 16 years of teaching within the Diocese of Toledo. She is an innovative thinker and is prepared for the challenges that may come in planning for opening the school next season despite the uncertainty of COVID-19.



“I am so honored to be chosen to lead our school,” said Mrs. Patrice Tscherne. “The biggest challenge for next year is balancing the health and safety of our students while keeping the spirit and community of our school alive. With God on our side, our dedicated staff will continue to move students’ education forward and provide the excellent education our families have come to expect.”



The board is confident Mrs. Tscherne has the skills necessary to navigate the school safely and smartly while always remaining anchored in Catholic mission and all decisions will be formed in consultation and collaboration with others.



The Toledo school continues to thrive with waiting lists in most grades.



Sponsored by both Little Flower and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic parishes, St. Benedict Catholic School serves students from preschool through 8th grade. For more information, please visit www.stbenedicttoledo.org or call 419.536.1194.