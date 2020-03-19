St. James Church Update

As we consider the vulnerability of much of our congregation and the threat of these coronaviruses , we feel it is our responsibility to do all we can to protect the lives of those around us.

Therefore:

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH announces the worship services and regularly scheduled meetings have been cancelled.

Methods for conducting worship on-line are being discussed. Stay tuned for more information.



If you are interested in sending your offering to support the ongoing needs of the Church, please use the following address: St. James United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 73, North Baltimore, OH 45872

May God Bless and Keep You

Doug Troutner, Lay Leader

419 957-2113