St. Luke’s Cancels Services

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore

Due to the current health concerns we have decided, following prayerful consideration and discernment, to cancel all in-person worship services and activities at the church beginning Wednesday, March 18 through Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.  Pastor Ralph will be live streaming on YouTube each Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday mornings at 10:15. 

Please join him in worship.

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.j.mineo

 Please continue to be in prayer for the world:

Holy God, Holy and Immortal, I know you are with us during this time. Guide us by your Holy Spirit in every decision. Keep us in your care. Wrap your loving arms around us. Give peace to those who are afraid. Give strength to those who are overwhelmed. Give healing to those who are vulnerable. Give wisdom to those in decision-making positions. Give patience to those who are frustrated. Give comfort to those who grieve. Give light to the blind. Give water to the thirsty. Give hope to the depressed. Give power to the struggling. Give your love to ALL. In the name of Jesus, crucified and risen for the sake of the world. Amen.

God’s Blessings,

Pastor Ralph Mineo

March 2020
