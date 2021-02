St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore,

Wednesday Lenten Bible Talk

February 24, March 3, 10,17, 24, 31

Live on Zoom with Pastor Rob Johnson

All are invited to join us

as we continue our journey through Lent together



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86322416833?pwd=d2xEWjZQL0lFWjhsQ1VTdktFV1V5UT09