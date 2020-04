St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore,

Easter Sunday – April 12, 2020, 10:15 a.m.

Pastor Ralph Mineo will offer a message titled

“The Golden Lining” based on Colossians 3:1-4

In-person services have been suspended.

All are welcome to join us at

https:www.facebook.com/ralph.j.mineo

as we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus!