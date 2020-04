St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore,

Holy Week Online Worship Services

Maundy Thursday, April 9, 7:00 p.m.

Good Friday, April 10, 7:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12. 10:15 a.m.

All are welcome to join us at

https:www.facebook.com/ralph.j.mineo

as we continue on our journey to the Resurrection!