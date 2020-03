St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore,Wednesday March 18, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Pastor Ralph Mineo will offer a message titled “Strengthening Parishes”based on Acts 15:40-41

All are welcome as we continue our journey through Lent together.

Due to current health concerns, the meal of soup & sandwiches at 6:15 p.m. has been CANCELED.