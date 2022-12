Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship

December 24 – Worship at 9:30 p.m.

Prelude music begins at 9:15 p.m.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore

Worship will be in person and live on Facebook.com/stlukesnb/

Communion will be shared.

Christmas Day – December 25

Join us for a Moravian Feast of Love

Celebrating God’s love for us.

All are welcome!