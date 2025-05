Sunday, May 4, 2025

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church

215 N. Second St., North Baltimore, Ohio 45872-1105

Worship at 10:15 a.m. Communion will be shared.

SAM Paul Brooks will be leading our worship.

Worship will include an Invitation to Service welcoming

S.A.M. Paul Brooks and Rev. Ken Pollitz to serve with us.

All are Welcome.