St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore, Sunday Worship, July 11, 2021,

in person and Live on Facebook @ 10:15 am @ Facebook.com/stlukesnb/

The requirement for wearing a mask has been lifted for those who have been vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, we request that you wear a mask for the safety of yourself and others. Communion will be shared using safe handling protocols.

All are welcome!