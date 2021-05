St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore,

will return to in-person-in-the-Sanctuary Worship

Sunday, May 30, 2021 – 10:15 a.m.

Physical distancing, wearing masks,

and hand sanitizing will be encouraged.

Interim Pastor Rob Johnson will offer the message.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

This service will be live on Facebook.

www.facebook.com/stlukesnb/