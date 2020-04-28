St. Luke’s Wednesday Worship

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore,
Join us on Wednesday April 29 at 7:00 p.m.
for a half-hour Eastertide Worship Service
“The Eyes of God”
based on Hebrews 4:13
Please join Pastor Ralph and Jo at
www.facebook.com/ralph.j.mineo
