Stacey Lynn “Nina” Phillips, 53, NB

Stacey Lynn “Nina” Phillips, 53, of North Baltimore, passed away Friday, March 1, 2024. She was born July 13, 1970, to Chester and Shirley Paul.

The World’s Greatest “Nina” valued her family and her friends deeply. Her grandbabies were her entire world. Although she wasn’t dealt the finest hand, she learned how to excel at playing the hand she was dealt and she was the strongest woman you could ever meet. Her positive attitude, huge heart, laughter, resilience, and mental prowess is what will be passed down through generations. What she didn’t know, she was eager to learn by earning numerous degrees and certifications. She loved to share her knowledge with everyone around her. She was our “fixer.” She was a coffee enthusiast with a fierce soul. She’d give you her shirt off her back, but also negotiate a shirt off a salesman’s back.

We love you MUCHO MAS!!!

Stacey is survived by her husband, Jim Phillips; mother, Shirley Paul; siblings, Julie Paul, Mike (Terri) Paul, and Alan (Renee) Paul; daughter, Megan (Matthew) Smith; son, Jacob (Shelby) Williams; daughter, Sarah Phillips; son, Matt Phillips; son, Ben Phillips; her entire world, her grandchildren, Davyn Gaertner, Evan Gaertner, Ethan Smith, Aubrey Smith, Peytynn Williams, Bennett Williams, Harper Phillips, and Remi Phillips; and a lot of blended and extended family and friends that she loved very deeply.

She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Paul; and daughter, Renee Williams.

There will be no formal funeral or visitation. A small intimate family and friend gathering will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Stacey’s name can be made to the Renee Williams Memorial Fund at Huntington Bank. If you would like to send flowers, please send them to babies in the NICU in honor of Stacey.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.