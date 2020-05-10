Stack a Savory Snack

(Culinary.net) Having fun in the kitchen can be an easy way to get kids involved for a family-friendly activity.

These Fiesta Snacks call for flavors many kids love stacked up in a way that allows them to aid in the process.

Find more snack recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Fiesta Snacks

1 pound chicken, chopped

1/2 cup salsa, divided

1/4 cup sour cream

8 tortillas (8 inches)

1/3 cup refried beans

1/2 cup guacamole

6 ounces shredded cheese

Heat oven to 350° F. In skillet, cook chopped chicken until done. In medium bowl, mix cooked chicken, 1/4 cup salsa and sour cream until blended. In small bowl, mix refried beans and remaining salsa until blended. Lay two tortillas on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread chicken mixture over both tortillas. Place second set of tortillas over chicken mixture. Spread guacamole over top tortillas. Place third set of tortillas on top and spread refried bean mixture over tortillas. Place fourth set of tortillas on top and sprinkle shredded cheese over tortillas. Bake 10 minutes until cheese is melted.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net