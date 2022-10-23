Start a Holiday Tradition with Tender Steaks

(Family Features) Creating traditions is a festive focal point for many families throughout the holiday season, and a timeless way to bring your nearest and dearest back year after year is with an exquisite meal.
With a combination of savory, salty and sweet bites, Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon with Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots and Garlic Mashed Potatoes provides a little something for everyone. At the center of this seasonal feast is tender, flavorful cuts of filet mignon, hand-cut by master butchers at Omaha Steaks to make your family’s holiday truly special.
Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon with Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots and Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: about 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Garlic Mashed Potatoes:
- 2 pounds russet potatoes, medium diced, skin on
- cold water
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus 1 pinch, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/2 pound unsalted butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots:
- 2/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon sumac
- 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 pinches kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- water
- 1 pound baby rainbow carrots
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon:
- 4 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Filet Mignons (7 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon sumac
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/3 cup grapeseed oil
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- To make garlic mashed potatoes: Add potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water by about 1 inch and add 1 pinch salt. Turn on high heat and bring to boil 12-15 minutes, or until fork tender. Drain and place potatoes in large mixing bowl.
- In saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic and simmer 5 minutes. Add heavy cream, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon white pepper; bring to boil. When mixture boils, reduce to simmer 3 minutes then remove from heat.
- Mash hot potatoes until most lumps are gone. Using hand mixer on low speed, slowly add butter and cream mixture until desired smoothness and taste.
- Season with salt and white pepper, to taste.
- To make honey-lemon glazed carrots: In small bowl, whisk honey, lemon juice, sumac, lemon zest, 1 pinch salt and 1 pinch pepper.
- Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Fill stockpot 2/3 full with water. Bring to boil and add 1 pinch salt. Blanch carrots in boiling water 5 minutes. Drain and shock with cold water. When cool enough to handle, halve carrots lengthwise.
- In large saute pan over medium-high heat, add oil and butter.
- Add carrots to pan, flat sides down, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Sear until browned, about 2 minutes.
- Flip carrots and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add half of glaze to pan and glaze generously. Bake 3 minutes. Add remaining glaze to carrots and bake 2 minutes. Remove glazed carrots from oven.
- To make sumac-crusted filet mignon: Thaw filet mignons in refrigerator overnight, pat dry with paper towels then bring to room temperature 30 minutes.
- In small bowl, whisk kosher salt, sumac, black pepper and dried thyme. Season steaks on all sides.
- In cast-iron pan over high heat, add grapeseed oil.
- Place filets in pan and cook 4 minutes until browned and seared. Add 1 tablespoon butter to pan.
- Flip filets and butter baste about 20 seconds. Cook filets 3 minutes for medium-rare.
- Remove filets from pan and top each with 1/2 tablespoon butter. Rest steaks 7-8 minutes.
- Place garlic mashed potatoes on plate and top with sumac-crusted filet mignon. Place honey-lemon glazed carrots next to filet mignon and mashed potatoes.
SOURCE:
Omaha Steaks