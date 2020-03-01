Start Your Day Strong with Breakfast

(Family Features) Starting the morning on the right foot can help set a path toward a successful day, and for many, that strong start begins with breakfast. In fact, a lot of research supports the idea of having a balanced meal in the morning. When you turn to breakfast to fuel your morning, look for seasonal recipes that provide a delicious way to start your day.

For example, you can skip high-sugar grains with refined carbohydrates like doughnuts and pastries to instead opt for savory, protein-rich dishes like this Asparagus and Goat Cheese Frittata and Fluffy Scrambled Eggs. If you’re an on-the-go eater, try easily transportable recipes like a Tropical Green Smoothie or Vanilla Almond Crunch Overnight Oats.

These breakfast recipes are bolstered by the rich, creamy texture and nutrition profile of fairlife ultra-filtered milk, a lactose-free option with 50% more protein, 50% less sugar and 30% more calcium than regular milk. The recipes also take advantage of fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Frittata

Prep time: 21 minutes

Servings: 4

4 large eggs

1/4 cup fairlife 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk

1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup thinly sliced basil leaves, plus additional for serving

2 teaspoons olive oil

10 medium asparagus spears, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot or red onion

1 1/2 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled (1/4 cup)

Heat oven to 400º with rack in middle. In large bowl, beat eggs, milk, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper, to taste; beat in 1/3 cup basil until just combined. In 8-10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add asparagus and salt and pepper, to taste. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Add shallot and continue cooking until asparagus spears are lightly golden and just tender, 2-4 minutes. Pour in egg mixture. Cook 1 minute then scatter goat cheese on top. Bake until frittata is set, 4-6 minutes. Using spatula, slide onto cutting board then sprinkle with salt, to taste, and additional basil. Cut into wedges. Serve warm.

Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories; 10 g total fat; 190 mg cholesterol; 200 mg sodium; 3 g total carbohydrates; 10 g protein.

Vanilla Almond Crunch Overnight Oats

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus at least 6 hours refrigeration

Servings: 2 1/2 (about 2 1/2 cups each)

1 carton (5-6 ounces) non-fat or low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons pure honey

2 teaspoons flax seeds

2 pinches cinnamon

2 pinches kosher salt

4 tablespoons blanched, slivered or sliced almonds

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup fairlife Fat-Free Ultra-Filtered Milk

Toppings (optional):

cut berries or citrus

additional yogurt

additional flax seeds or almonds

Divide yogurt, honey, flax seeds, cinnamon, kosher salt, almonds, oats and milk evenly between two 8-10-ounce glass jars or small glass bowls with tight-fitting lids. Securely close or cover containers; refrigerate at least 6 hours, or up to 48 hours. When ready to serve, remove lid, stir and top with berries or citrus, yogurt and flax seeds or almonds, if desired.

Nutritional information per serving: 380 calories; 9 g total fat; less than 5 mg cholesterol; 280 mg sodium; 53 g total carbohydrates; 22 g protein.

Tropical Green Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2 (8 fluid ounces each)

1 cup fresh baby spinach or baby kale

3/4 cup fairlife 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk

1 ripe banana

2/3 cup fresh or frozen diced pineapple

1 lime, zest only

1 lime, cut into wedges

1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil

3/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 pinch ground cinnamon

3/4 cup ice (optional)

In blender, blend spinach, milk, banana, pineapple, lime zest, juice of one lime wedge, coconut oil, vanilla extract, cinnamon and ice, if desired, until smooth. If refrigerating prior to serving, omit ice.

Nutritional information per serving: 120 calories; 2 g total fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 55 mg sodium; 22 g total carbohydrates; 6 g protein.

Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

6 large eggs

1/3 cup fairlife Whole Ultra-Filtered Milk

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

pepper, to taste

In medium bowl, vigorously whisk eggs until about double in volume and light and lemon-colored, about 1 minute. Use immersion blender for extra fluffiness, if desired. Set aside. In separate bowl, vigorously whisk milk until light and frothy, about 30 seconds. Gently fold frothy milk and 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt into fluffy eggs. Pour egg-milk mixture into lightly greased skillet over low heat. Let setup 1 minute then use silicone spatula to gently fold eggs over on top of themselves. Rest and repeat until cooked through. Serve with salt and pepper, to taste.

Nutritional information per serving: 120 calories; 8 g total fat; 280 mg cholesterol; 190 mg sodium; 1 g total carbohydrates; 11 g protein.

