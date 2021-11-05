Start Your Wellness Journey with NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. WRAP was developed by Mary Ann Copeland. Your WRAP program is designed by you in practical, day-to-day terms, and holds the key to getting and staying well. It does not necessarily replace traditional treatments, but can be used as a complement to any other treatment options you have chosen. NAMI Wood County’s WRAP Workshop will be held Thursday, November 18th and Friday, November 19th from 10-4p.m. both days. The class will be hybrid via Zoom and held in-person at NAMI Wood County. Visit namiwoodcounty.org/wrap to register.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.