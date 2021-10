Halloween Kills – – – -comes to the Virginia Theater just in time for Halloween…

Rated R.

October 22-31

Showtimes Fri 7pm

Sat/Sun 1/4/7pm . . .

Tickets Always $5.00

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series.

Director David Gordon Green

Writers John Carpenter(based on characters created by)Debra Hill(based on characters created by)Scott Teems

Stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak