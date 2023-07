July 13 thru 16

Starts Thursday at the Virginia Theater : Showtimes



Thursday 7pm , Friday 7pm



Sat/Sun 3pm / 7pm



$5.00 admission

The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

Director

Alejandro Monteverde



Writers

Rod Barr Alejandro Monteverde