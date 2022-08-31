Starts Thursday at VMP > Spiderman – No Way Home – Extended version

OPEN THURSDAY this week Sept 1-4

Spiderman – No Way Home is back. Extended version.

One week only at the Virginia Theater

Tickets $5.00

Showtimes Thursday 7pm Friday 7pm,

Sat/Sun 1/4/7pm

National Cinema Day is Saturday, Sept. 10

INCLUDING Virginia Theater in Downtown NB!

Associated Press: Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day – includes The Virginia Theater

For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.