August 31, 2022

Starts Thursday at VMP > Spiderman – No Way Home – Extended version

 

OPEN THURSDAY this week Sept 1-4
 
Spiderman – No Way Home is back. Extended version.
 
One week only at the Virginia Theater
 
 
Tickets $5.00
 
Showtimes Thursday 7pm Friday 7pm,
 
Sat/Sun 1/4/7pm
 
National Cinema Day is Saturday, Sept. 10 
INCLUDING Virginia Theater in Downtown NB!
 
Associated Press: Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day – includes The Virginia Theater
 
For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.
The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

