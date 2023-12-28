North Baltimore, Ohio

December 28, 2023 10:06 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
Update TOP Dec 2023
Logo
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Size Update
Temporary
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Resize
Sept. 2023

State Highway Patrol Releases Christmas Holiday Report

 

COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics, nine people were killed in eight fatal crashes on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday weekend, resulting in the fewest deaths during a Christmas reporting period since 2018. The four-day Christmas reporting period began Friday, December 22 at midnight and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 25. 

Of the nine people killed, five were not wearing a safety belt and impairment was a factor in two of the crashes.

During the reporting period, troopers arrested 213 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 21 for illegal drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 228 safety belt and 75 distracted driving violations. Additionally, troopers assisted 1,049 motorists on Ohio roadways.

In comparison, there were 12 people killed during the 2022 Christmas holiday, which ran from December 23 to 26.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity and crash data over the holiday is available here.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website