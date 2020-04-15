State of Ohio Filing/Payment Extension Info

Ohio’s Filing and Payment Extensions

On March 27, 2020, Governor Mike DeWine signed Amended Substitute House Bill 197 extending the deadline to file and pay the state income tax without interest or penalty. The extension is available to those filing the Ohio individual income tax, school district income tax, pass-through entity and fiduciary income tax, and also extends to municipal net profit taxpayers that have opted-in to the state’s centralized filing system. Returns, payments and estimated payments with due dates from April 15, 2020 through June 15, 2020, including fiscal year filers, are extended without interest or penalty to July 15, 2020. Click here to view the tax alert.

All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged. Please see our due dates table for more information.

MORE INFO:

https://www.tax.ohio.gov/Coronavirus.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1aUWw1uqNELlvVikFTmfkoaBiLmDKvgJXhoPEmY-qu2pKpZs3QVSxh80w