State of Ohio v. Nicholas Luderman Sentencing

State of Ohio v. Nicholas Luderman

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced today that Nicholas Luderman has been sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison for causing an April 3rd traffic accident that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital. He was originally charged with twelve counts, including two counts of second degree felony Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and four counts of third degree felony Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Tampering with Evidence. Later, he was indicted on additional counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Aggravated Vehicular Assault. The first set of charges had alleged that Luderman caused the accident as a result of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. The second alleged that he caused the crash by driving recklessly.

Luderman was traveling southbound on 1-75 in Henry Township when his car struck another southbound vehicle. The vehicle crossed the median and struck a northbound vehicle. The driver of one vehicle and the passenger in the other both died as a result of their injuries. Several other vehicles were involved in the crash and several individuals were sent to area hospitals, some with serious or life-threatening injuries. Luderman then left the scene of the accident in his vehicle and, while fleeing, struck a parked car in Cygnet, Ohio. He was eventually apprehended by North Baltimore Police.

In August, Luderman pled to both indictments. The State agreed to dismiss one count of Failure to Stop After an Injury Accident. At the sentencing hearing, family members for both of the deceased as well as most of those injured in the crash spoke to the judge of the damage, loss, and heartache caused by the actions of Luderman, who faced as much as 40 years in prison. As it is, of the 25 years imposed by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman, 21 years are mandatory, meaning they cannot be reduced by the court. Under Ohio law, the sentence could be extended to 29 years based on the conduct of the Defendant in prison.