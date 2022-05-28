State of Ohio vs. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced today that, in the case involving the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz, after seven days of testimony and nearly eight hours of jury deliberation, Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were found not guilty of all homicide and felony charges. Jacob Krinn was found guilty of hazing, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, and obstructing official business. Troy Henricksen was found guilty of eight counts of hazing and seven counts of furnishing alcohol to an underage person.

Each count of hazing is a fourth degree misdemeanor, carrying a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail. The count of obstructing official business is a second degree misdemeanor, carrying a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail. Each count of furnishing alcohol to an underage person, officially called failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, is an unclassified misdemeanor, carrying a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a minimum $500 fine. In Ohio, misdemeanor jail terms cannot exceed 18 months.

“Clearly, we would have wanted to honor Stone’s memory more substantially than this. But I want to thank the members of the jury for their consideration of this case,” Dobson said, “moreover, I want to thank the members of my team, Pamela Gross and Jim Hoppenjans as well as our victim/witness coordinator Monica DeLeon. They put their hearts and souls into this case. Additionally, my entire staff supported us during this week, handling our other duties and keeping us going and we are indebted to them. Most of all, I and my team want to thank the Foltz family, who placed their faith and trust in people they had never met before this catastrophic event and gave us their strength and support through all of this.”

He continued, “We are thankful that this case has brought greater attention to the senseless pain and loss which hazing brings. I am proud that this office convicted every individual who was charged and five of the eight have been convicted of felonies. Each of my team has voiced that we would, and if tragically necessary, will do it all again with as much passion and zeal as we have done here. Since the passage of Collin’s Law, these convictions today would also be felonies. Those who choose to continue endanger others in this jurisdiction as a precondition to membership into a social group are put on notice.”

Krinn’s sentencing was set for July 8 th at 3:00p. Henricksen’s sentencing was set for July 29 th at 3:00p. Both will be before Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.