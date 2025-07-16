State of Sportsmanship in High School Athletics: Key Findings from NFHS

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has released a report addressing growing concerns over poor sportsmanship in high school athletics. The findings highlight a need for renewed emphasis on respect, civility, and constructive behavior from players, coaches, parents, and fans.

Key Takeaways:

Sportsmanship is declining across all levels of high school sports—impacting enjoyment, retention, and safety.

across all levels of high school sports—impacting enjoyment, retention, and safety. Officials cite abusive behavior from adults, especially spectators, as a major factor driving referee shortages nationwide.

from adults, especially spectators, as a major factor driving referee shortages nationwide. High school sports provide a powerful platform for teaching life skills, including respect, teamwork, and character.

for teaching life skills, including respect, teamwork, and character. Positive behavior must be modeled by coaches and parents for student-athletes to follow.

by coaches and parents for student-athletes to follow. NFHS encourages schools to take the lead by embedding sportsmanship standards in coaching, parent meetings, and game-day operations.

by embedding sportsmanship standards in coaching, parent meetings, and game-day operations. Education-based athletics is not just about winning but about building better people and communities.

“The time is now to return school-based activity programs to the respectful, educational experience they are meant to be,” the NFHS statement concludes.

NBX Perspective:

As North Baltimore’s students gear up for another season of school sports, this is a timely reminder that character counts just as much as talent. Let’s all do our part to support positive, respectful environments—on the field and in the stands.

Summary prepared by NBX “staff” based on NFHS Report: “The State of Sportsmanship in High School Athletics”

Source: nfhs.org | National Federation of State High School Associations