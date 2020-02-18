NBX WaterShedsun
State Rep. Ghanbari to Hold Bipartisan Public Town Hall Meeting on School Funding

COLUMBUS — State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) announced last Friday a scheduled public town hall meeting in Bowling Green, Monday, Feb. 24to discuss House Bill 305, also known as the Cupp-Patterson Education Funding Bill.

Representative Ghanbari will begin the town hall at 6:00 p.m. at Bowling Green High School located at 530 West Poe Road. Residents of Wood County and others are invited to attend and discuss the Cupp-Patterson education funding proposal. Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson), the bill’s joint sponsor, is also scheduled to participate.

“The education of our students directly and indirectly affects all Ohioans,” said Ghanbari. “School funding is complex. I wanted to provide an opportunity for dialogue with our constituents as my colleagues and I work through a deliberate and complex legislative process.”

House Bill 305 was introduced on June 26 by State Representatives Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and John Patterson and is currently undergoing hearings in the House Finance Committee.

