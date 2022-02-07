State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari Files Petitions for Re-Election

BOWLING GREEN — State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari, whose petitions are filed with the Wood County Board of Elections, announced his campaign to serve a second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. Ghanbari was first sworn into the Ohio House in 2019 and subsequently elected in the fall of 2020 by a wide margin.

Ghanbari who is Chairman of the Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee has the full support of Speaker of the House Robert R. Cupp and the Ohio House Republican Alliance.

“Haraz is a shining example of state legislators who put service to others above themselves and who work for the common good with energy,” Cupp said. “Our nation’s Founders called this ‘civic virtue,’ and they rightly believed holding fast to this principal was necessary for our nation to survive. Rep. Ghanbari has earned another term in the Ohio House of Representatives.”

Ghanbari has introduced and championed key pieces of legislation during the 133rd and 134th General Assemblies to better the lives of residents in Wood County and across the State of Ohio. He is an outspoken advocate for public safety, launching national initiatives challenging elected official across the country to engage with their local law enforcement and first responders.

“I am proud of the many accomplishments during my tenure as the State Representative for Wood County,” Ghanbari said. “From securing $2.79 million for Wood County during the recent state capital budget, to achieving significant investments for public safety, higher education institutions and our students, to facilitating job growth and ensuring equal housing opportunities for those who call Ohio home.”

Known for his strong constituent services, Representative Ghanbari has assisted hundreds of Wood County residents navigate the bureaucratic red tape of state agencies through his casework and advocacy.

Representative Ghanbari has dedicated his life to serving others and has more than two decades of military service. He continues his service as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy Reserve assigned to the Pentagon.

Representative Ghanbari lives in Perrysburg with his wife and two children.