North Baltimore, Ohio

June 7, 2023 4:21 pm

Statewide Air Quality Advisory

June 7, 2023

Ohio EPA is issuing a statewide Air Quality Advisory as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to adversely impact air quality. The advisory is in effect through Wednesday, June 7. Ohio EPA expects the Air Quality Index to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy” ranges.

When air quality is in this range, people who are in sensitive groups (due to medical conditions, exposure conditions, or innate susceptibility) may experience health effects during outdoor activities. To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with asthma or COPD) should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.

Particulate levels are expected to remain elevated through Thursday, June 8. To see realtime air quality in your area, visit the AirNow website.

