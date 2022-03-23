North Baltimore, Ohio

STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL CANCELLED

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Due to increased potential for severe weather in the state and in conjunction with our partners within the National Weather Service, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA) is canceling the outdoor warning siren activation for the statewide tornado drill scheduled for 9:50 a.m. on March 23.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather outlook to “slight” for a large portion of Ohio, therefore, sirens will not go off and be tested as originally planned, to avoid confusion. OCSWA continues to reinforce that Severe Weather Awareness Week is an opportunity for Ohio to increase understanding of Ohio’s severe weather threats and most importantly, to practice your tornado safety plans and drills.

Ohioans should remember that severe weather can happen any time of the year, and to remain vigilant by practicing severe weather plans all year long.