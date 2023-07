Stellar

Vacation Bible School

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore,

Sunday, July 23, – Thursday, July 27, 2023

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Registrations required by July 15! for 5-year-olds through those just completing 6th Grade online at www.myvbs.org/stlukesnb, www.stlukesnb.org , or call the church and leave a message @ 419-257-3253.