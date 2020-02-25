The path to a career in woodworking isn’t as clearly defined as that of some other professions. There are many ways you can learn woodworking skills, and no one method is the only correct way to start. Here are some steps to become a professional woodworker.

Learn from Books and Videos

A great way to get an introduction to woodworking is through books and videos. Many resources can show you the craft’s basics. You can learn about the difference between various species of wood, measuring and cutting techniques, and how to fit separate pieces together using simple tools that you can use at home. Later, you can also look for more advanced techniques through books and videos to further your repertoire.

Seek a Guild

A guild is a group of craftsmen in the same field who come together to learn from and give support to each other. There are woodworking guilds that you could seek out so that you can receive valuable pointers from skilled individuals and get more information on how to become a woodworker in your area.

Find an Apprenticeship

To truly work toward a woodworking career, you may join an apprenticeship after you have graduated from high school or received an equivalent certificate. In an apprenticeship, you work directly under a woodworker who guides and teaches you in the craft. You’ll gain valuable experience while also earning a small income until you graduate into your own full-fledged position. You can find apprenticeships with businesses, companies, and woodworking associations.

Enroll in School Programs

Another option you have is to enroll in a trade school or college woodworking program. You’ll learn in a class setting rather than more individually. The content itself should be similar, though you may spend more time gaining conceptual insight and have less hands-on practice when compared to an apprenticeship. The advantage of many school programs is that you can often gain exposure to the latest technologies in the field, information that not every woodworker possesses.

Take Classes and Online Courses

As touched upon with the books and videos, you may want to grow specific skills that you haven’t gone over in your program. Separate classes and online courses can get you the instruction you desire to continually grow. For instance, CNC technology is used by many woodworking businesses to improve speed and precision in the production process. You can utilize CNC training opportunities to learn how to use the software and machines to aid your woodworking projects.