North Baltimore, Ohio

Steven S. Wickard, 59, of North Baltimore, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 23, 1963, in Bowling Green to the late Tommie and Margaret (Mathias) Wickard.



Steve is survived by his brothers: Terry (Doni) Wickard of North Baltimore and Doug (Sherry) Wickard of North Baltimore; nieces: Heather (Tyler) Fremont and Jaymie Wickard; nephews: Jayson Wickard, Justin (Jesse) Kaufman and Matt (Brooke) Kaufman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Vicki Wickard.



Steve was a 1982 graduate of North Baltimore High School, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633 and Sons of the American Legion Post 539.



All services will be private. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.