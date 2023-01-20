STIGMA BUSTERS PODCAST – NOW STREAMING

1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health condition each year. With mental health a growing concern among all demographics, more people are seeking and needing services to help treat mental health conditions. But there are still many individuals who do not seek out this care. There are many reasons people may not choose to get help, but stigma is one of the biggest. Many factors contribute to stigma including personal knowledge and experiences, cultural stereotypes, media stories, and more. Regardless of the reason, stigma continues to be problematic for those who struggle with mental illness, and even though society recognizes this as an issue, people still hold negative believes, which causes those who need help to avoid care.

To address mental health stigma, Stigma Busters is an original podcast created by the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board. Since 2021, the host, Courtney Rice, has been joined by local mental health professionals and advocates to talk openly and freely about mental health and substance use related issues. Some of the topics from past episodes have included, youth mental health, spiritual wellness, student athlete mental wellness, stigma during Halloween, and more. To listen to Stigma Busters, search the podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit https://stigmabusters.buzzsprout.com.

The Wood County ADAMHS Board promotes community well-being and increases quality of life for Wood County. They exist to advocate, plan and fund community-based mental health and addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services for the community. For more information on Wood County ADAMHS, visit https://www.wcadamh.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

