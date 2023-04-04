STIGMA BUSTERS PODCAST’S EPISODE – PROBLEM GAMBLING AWARENESS MONTH

Problem gambling can be a “hidden” addiction because unlike others, individuals with gambling addiction do not display physical signs. While visible symptoms are minimal, individuals with gambling addiction are often depressed, anxious, and may have suicidal thoughts. Additionally, gaming in adolescents can be the gateway into gambling addiction and create problems in adulthood. Because of the invisibility of problem gambling, there can be stigma associated with individuals struggling with the behavioral addiction. Many factors contribute to stigma including personal knowledge and experiences, cultural stereotypes, media stories, and more. Regardless of the reason, stigma continues to be problematic for those who struggle with mental illness and addiction, and even though society recognizes this as an issue, people still hold negative beliefs, causing those who need help to avoid care.

Stigma Busters is an original podcast created by the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board. Since 2021, local mental health professionals and advocates have come on the podcast to talk openly, and freely about mental health and substance use related issues. On Saturday, March 25th, the episode “Pause Before You Play,” premiered, which focuses on the stigma and impact of problem gambling and gaming. This included a conversation with Kyle Clark and Bill Ivoska from the Wood County Educational Service Center, who spoke about signs and symptoms of gambling and gaming addiction as well as the prevention and research being done through programs and services right here in Wood County. To listen to this episode of Stigma Busters, search the podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit https://stigmabusters.buzzsprout.com.

The Wood County ADAMHS Board promotes community well-being and increases quality of life for Wood County. They exist to advocate, plan and fund community-based mental health and addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services for the community. For more information on Wood County ADAMHS, visit https://www.wcadamh.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.