STIGMA BUSTERS PODCAST’S FEBRUARY EPISODE – NATIONAL EATING DISORDERS AWARENESS WEEK

Eating disorders affect at least 9% of the population worldwide, and at least 28.8 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. When left untreated, eating disorders can lead to severe issues at a physical and/or emotional level, and can potentially be fatal. Stigma associated with eating disorders can lead individuals who are struggling to not seek treatment. Many factors contribute to stigma including personal knowledge and experiences, cultural stereotypes, media stories, and more. Regardless of the reason, stigma continues to be problematic for those who struggle with mental illness, and even though society recognizes this as an issue, people still hold negative beliefs, causing those who need help to avoid care.

To address mental health stigma, Stigma Busters is an original podcast created by the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board. Since 2021, the host, Courtney Rice, has been joined by local mental health professionals and advocates to talk openly and freely about mental health and substance use related issues. On Saturday, February 25th, the episode “Feeding Hope,” premiered, which focuses on the stigma and impact of eating disorders. This included a conversation with an individual who is living in recovery from an eating disorder and spent time working at an eating disorder clinic. To listen to this episode of Stigma Busters, search the podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit https://stigmabusters.buzzsprout.com.

The Wood County ADAMHS Board promotes community well-being and increases quality of life for Wood County. They exist to advocate, plan and fund community-based mental health and addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services for the community. For more information on Wood County ADAMHS, visit https://www.wcadamh.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.