STONE AGE PEOPLE IN THE GREAT BLACK SWAMP

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the combined historical groups of the Maumee Valley Historic Corridor and the Waterville Historical Society will present amateur archaeologist Mason Brown as their guest speaker.

The lecture will be held at Wakeman Hall, 401 Farnsworth Road in Waterville beginning at 6:00 with hotdogs and drinks being provided. A tour the facility and its artifacts will be offered followed by a short joint meeting.

Mr. Brown is a resident in Wood County and a member of the Archaeological Society of Ohio. His research and detailed documentation of his finds has resulted in his receiving numerous awards from that group. He notates and identifies the time period, material composition and probable usage of his artifacts.

The actual presentation will occur at 7:00. There is no attendance fee. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Native American artifacts for display and discussion.