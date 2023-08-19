Stories & State Parks: Author Brings Book to Life for Children

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to strengthen the bond between a love of reading and an active lifestyle, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is bringing a renowned author to read to children at Sycamore State Park in Montgomery County.



ODNR will host a book reading with Ohio author Dr. Christine Gibson on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dr. Gibson will read her book “Christine Goes Camping,” which follows the story of young Christine as she builds new relationships while exploring nature and its wonders.



“This event highlights the winning combination of the great outdoors and art all while encouraging children to read.,’” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We are excited to bring books into the outdoors and invite families to combine two very important things: reading and a love of nature, which Dr. Gibson captures perfectly in her featured book!”



The event part of ODNR’s Storytime in the Parks program, which partners libraries and state parks to feature special book readings and naturalist programming around Ohio.



Dr. Gibson will host a reading of her book at 11 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m. Those readings will be followed by guided hikes, fishing, and other fun outdoor activities that mirror the adventures “Christine” experiences in the book.



Find more information about the Dr. Christine Gibson book reading of “Christine Goes Camping” here.



