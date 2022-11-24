North Baltimore, Ohio

Logo

STRANGE WORLD comes to the Virginia Theater

 

 
STRANGE WORLD comes to the Virginia Theater November 25th thru December 5th.
 
Admission $5.00
 
Showtimes …
 
Friday 7pm and Sat/Sun 3pm/7pm.
Movie Hotline is 4198571024
 
– Located at 118 N. Main St
North Baltimore Ohio
 

Strange World
Rating:
PG

Release Date:
November 23, 2022

Genre:
Action-Adventure

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer “Raya and the Last Dragon”), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled”), “Strange World” releases November 23, 2022.

