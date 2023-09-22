Strengthen the Family Connection with Nostalgic Activities

(Family Features) In spite of returning to busy school-day schedules and never-ending to-do lists, most families want to maintain a sense of connectedness all year round. Special moments with your family start by leaving behind that checklist, setting smartphones aside and saving responsibilities for tomorrow.

If you catch yourself reminiscing about the goodness you grew up on, turning back the clock and showing your kiddos what childhood was like for you is one way to foster a better connection with your kids. Throw it back to your childhood with these family-favorite activities to enjoy at the breakfast table, after school or over a weekend.

Read Favorite Books

Take it a more educational route and hook your children on a favorite novel, short story or book series. You can introduce them to favorite genres, popular characters or specific authors then head to the library to search the shelves. In fact, you could be giving them a leg up on English class; literature from your days in the classroom might still be read in schools today.

Share the Goodness You Grew Up On

Childhood in the ’80s and ’90s meant school-day mornings with cartoons and delicious breakfasts. Classics like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Cheerios were good then and are even better now with 20% the daily recommended value of Vitamin D – twice the previous amount. Vitamin D is essential for building and maintaining strong bones but is often under-consumed, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, with 96% of all Americans ages 2 years and older falling short on this key nutrient.

“Cereal has the same great taste as when parents were kids and now even better nutrition,” said Amy Cohn, registered dietitian and senior nutrition manager at General Mills. “Affordable, accessible nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated or break the bank – and it can be as easy as a bowl of cereal beloved by multiple generations.”

Get Outside and Explore

Tech devices from tablets to video game consoles often dominate kids’ free time, but you can open their minds to a whole new world with a little outdoor exploration. Climb aboard bicycles (and strap on those helmets) for a cruise around the neighborhood or enjoy bird watching from the comfort of the backyard. If you’re on the adventurous side, gather a tent and s’mores supplies for a night or weekend in the great outdoors.

Watch Classic Movies

No VCR, no problem. A range of streaming services available at your fingertips means you can watch remastered classics just using a smart TV or casting device. Whether it’s a Spielberg favorite, original superhero flick or comedy classic, an abundance of kid-friendly movies from the video rental days are ready to watch online.

Play Board Games

Another way to turn kids’ attention from screens to the physical world is to dust off those old board games for some fun at the dining room table. Start with the basics like checkers or, with older children, jump straight into strategy-based brain games like chess for a dose of friendly competition.

