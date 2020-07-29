Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta Returns this Week

Join the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau (RCVB) for Stroll the Street this Wednesday, July 29th. Each week the event will be held if Wood County is at a Level 2 or below. Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta is a weekly event held on Wednesdays from 4:30-7:30 PM featuring 12 of your favorite NW Ohio vendors along Dixie Highway into Downtown Rossford. Food trucks are spaced out from Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Recreation Center with signage for safe distancing as patrons wait in line.

“We are happy to welcome everyone back, with proper safety precautions,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “Visitors are directed to follow best practices and state guidelines such as maintaining six feet of distance and wearing masks. Hand sanitizer stations are available.

Food truck vendors are following health department guidelines including wearing masks and gloves and providing hand sanitizer. In addition, several hand sanitizer stations are set up along the route. Parking is available at the United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Highway and in the IPS Headquarters parking lot at 146 Dixie Highway. Grab-and-go is suggested.

Food Trucks participating in this year’s event include (listed in order from the Rec Center to Ford Memorial Park):

Country Lane BBQ

Koral Hamburger

Smyles Icy Treats

Cheezy Does It

NeNe’s Sweets

The Loaded Chicken

K & K Concessions

Rusty’s Road Trip

Deet’s BBQ

Rosie’s Rolling Chef

Susie Lynne’s Lemonade

Poppin George

Stroll the Street 2.0 – Wednesdays in Rossford is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and Heban, Murphee & Lewandowski, LLC. Please follow the Facebook page and our Instagram rossfordohiocvb for weekly updates.