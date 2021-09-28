Student of the Month September and October

The North Baltimore staff selected Grace Hagemyer to be student of the month of October.
Grace is an outstanding student academically, maintaining a 3.96 GPA in her high school coursework. This fall, she is taking multiple classes from the University of Findlay as well.
She is active in Tiger athletics, where she is a 4-year varsity member of both basketball, earning the role of captain, as well as volleyball. Grace is very active in the school as well.
She participates in Paws for a Cause, National Honors Society, and Tri-M Music Honors Society. Grace is also a gifted and hard-working musician in the band. She is a fantastic percussionist, section leader, and soloist in the marching band, pep band, and concert bands. She has high standards of both herself and her section. The great performance of extremely difficult music along with the outstanding discipline of this year’s percussion section is evidence of her expectations.
While working with Grace, you will find her to be extremely coachable, humble, dedicated and always wanting to challenge herself. She has a great sense of humor and takes constructive criticism very well.
With these positive qualities constantly on display, the North Baltimore High School staff is pleased to award Student of the Month to Grace Hagemyer.
After graduation, Grace plans to attend college to study Sports Management.
Written by: Ben Pack