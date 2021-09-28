North Baltimore, Ohio

Student of the Month September and October

 

September:  Gabriella Estrada
 
Gabby Estrada is an exceptional student, and an exceptional person.  She is an incredibly hard worker, and is not intimidated by a challenge. 
 
She tackles problems and difficult content with a positive attitude, asking questions, accepting feedback, and applying that feedback until she succeeds.  She applies this same approach to the numerous clubs and organizations she is a part of – she is currently a head editor of the yearbook, the student council president, and the NHS president, as well as being a member of the varsity volleyball, cheer,  basketball, and track teams at North Baltimore, all while maintaining a 3.87 GPA. 
 
What truly makes Gabby special is her patient, kind, and open minded nature – it doesn’t matter if she is interacting with one of her closest friends or a student she’s never met, she treats everyone with compassion and kindness.  In addition, her enthusiasm and work ethic is contagious – she is an excellent leader and is always looking for new ideas and projects for the organizations she leads. 
 
Gabby is truly a wonderful representative of North Baltimore Local Schools.
 
Written by:  Mallory Huffman
 
October:  Grace Hagemyer
 

The North Baltimore staff selected Grace Hagemyer to be student of the month of October. 

Grace is an outstanding student academically, maintaining a 3.96 GPA in her high school coursework. This fall, she is taking multiple classes from the University of Findlay as well.

She is active in Tiger athletics, where she is a 4-year varsity member of both basketball, earning the role of captain, as well as volleyball. Grace is very active in the school as well.

She participates in Paws for a Cause, National Honors Society, and Tri-M Music Honors Society. Grace is also a gifted and hard-working musician in the band. She is a fantastic percussionist, section leader, and soloist in the marching band, pep band, and concert bands. She has high standards of both herself and her section. The great performance of extremely difficult music along with the outstanding discipline of this year’s percussion section is evidence of her expectations. 

While working with Grace, you will find her to be extremely coachable, humble, dedicated and always wanting to challenge herself. She has a great sense of humor and takes constructive criticism very well.

With these positive qualities constantly on display, the North Baltimore High School staff is pleased to award Student of the Month to Grace Hagemyer.

After graduation, Grace plans to attend college to study Sports Management.

Written by: Ben Pack

