Student of the Month September and October

September: Gabriella Estrada

Gabby Estrada is an exceptional student, and an exceptional person. She is an incredibly hard worker, and is not intimidated by a challenge.

She tackles problems and difficult content with a positive attitude, asking questions, accepting feedback, and applying that feedback until she succeeds. She applies this same approach to the numerous clubs and organizations she is a part of – she is currently a head editor of the yearbook, the student council president, and the NHS president, as well as being a member of the varsity volleyball, cheer, basketball, and track teams at North Baltimore, all while maintaining a 3.87 GPA.

What truly makes Gabby special is her patient, kind, and open minded nature – it doesn’t matter if she is interacting with one of her closest friends or a student she’s never met, she treats everyone with compassion and kindness. In addition, her enthusiasm and work ethic is contagious – she is an excellent leader and is always looking for new ideas and projects for the organizations she leads.

Gabby is truly a wonderful representative of North Baltimore Local Schools.

Written by: Mallory Huffman

October: Grace Hagemyer