STUDY: Only 4% of People DO THIS in the New Year…

January has come and gone – how are your New Year resolutions doing? If you’re anything like most people, probably not that well. In 2018, a survey found that only 4% of people who made resolutions kept them. And the most common resolutions? Exercising and dieting to lose weight or get in shape. If you are looking for practical tips to start a new this month, or if they’re just looking to get healthy amid the pandemic weight gain, here are some tips from ND Erica Zelfand:

“Most commonly [right now] I see people eating the wrong kinds of foods, in the wrong quantities, at the wrong times of day. In addition to enjoying more treats and comfort foods like refined carbohydrates, sugars, and fried foods, people are also shifting the frequency of their food intake. Instead of eating balanced, regularly-spaced meals, many people who are stuck at home feeling bored, lonely, sad, or scared turn to grazing throughout the day, which is a bit of a disaster from an insulin and weight-gain perspective. People are also drinking more alcohol, which is a shockingly fast way to put on pounds. And folks are moving much less these days, with gyms being closed, team sports being on hold, nightclubs and dance halls closing. The social aspects of exercise – which are highly motivating and make exercise fun – have been ripped away from us.”

(1) Stop drinking alcohol. The easiest way to do this is to just not have any in the home. Many people’s alcohol intake has ballooned over the last year, contributing not only to weight gain, but also high blood pressure, depression, and anxiety.

(2) Invest in a standing desk. Sitting for long periods of time has been shown to be quite harmful to our health, our posture, and our waistlines. One simple way to spend less time on your tush is to create a standing workstation. A simple way to do this is to put a chair on your desk or table.

(3) Move your body. There is really no way around this one. Do yoga videos, at home workouts, march up and down the stairs, bench press the dog. Call a friend and go for a walk (with masks on). Put on some music and jump on the bed. People find all kinds of ways to creatively justify not exercising, but there is really no good excuse for most people. Get up and move!

(4) The majority of food should be eaten at meal times, even if you don’t feel hungry for a meal. When we rely on snacking, we never give our insulin receptors a break. Snacks also tend to be more yummy than healthy, undermining balanced nutrition and healthy weight. A general rule of thumb for most people at meal time to is make at least half of your plate vegetables (potatoes and corn don’t count), at least a quarter of your plate protein, and the remaining part of your plate whatever else catches your eye.

(5) Stay hydrated. Are you really hungry for a snack, or are you just thirsty? Coffee and alcohol are both dehydrating, so for every cup of coffee or glass of wine you drink, follow it up with a full glass of water.

(6) Consider a major change. This is the time of year for fresh starts, and these days of lockdown are also a convenient time to research a new way of eating. Have you always been curious about the Whole30? Keto diet? The Anti-Inflammation diet? Intuitive eating? Cutting out refined sugars? These are the diets I typically recommend to patients ready to reel in their weight and upgrade their health.

Source: Erica Zelfand, ND and Expert at Testing.com. After earning her Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine, Dr. Zelfand completed a CNME-accredited family practice teaching residency at NUNM.