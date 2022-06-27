Style tips and secret tricks for staying fresh this summer

(BPT) – From beach days to girls getaways, the warm weather of summer provides opportunities to spend more time outdoors doing the activities you love. However, as you’re making the most of the sunshine and warm breezes, you may notice you’re not feeling as fresh as you normally do.

Wear sunscreen daily: The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using broad-spectrum sunscreen protection everyday with at least SPF 30 or higher and that provides broad-spectrum protection (against those UVA and UVB rays) on any exposed skin. Re-apply every two hours, especially if you’ve spent time in the water. Adding hats and sunglasses to your outfit provides some more protection while boosting your style.

Spray on freshness: Summer heat can cause you to perspire more. That’s why it’s essential to use an effective antiperspirant deodorant, like the new Secret Weightless Dry Spray that provides 48-hour sweat and odor protection. The targeted spray gets right where the product is needed, plus the redesigned fragrances provide superior all-day freshness. This spray is free of heavy waxes and alcohol, and is made with pH balancing minerals to help stop odor before it starts.

Summertime hygiene: Summer means more time outdoors in the heat. Take shorter, cooler showers as over showering can lead to dry skin. A shower in the evening helps wind down your body and mind, relaxing you and promoting better sleep.

Switch up your scent: Experiment with a new scent that reflects your personality and style this summer. The new Secret Dry Spray comes in six fresh scents including antiperspirants in wild rose, vanilla, waterlily and white peach, and aluminum-free deodorants in lavender and coconut. Great for use at home or to throw in your beach or weekender bag.

Freshen up your hair and makeup routine: A new hairstyle and makeup routine can also help you stay cool and keep your style fresh. Summer is a time to try that new haircut or wear your hair up more often. Try out a fun head scarf or hair wrap for added sun protection, or add a pop of color to your lips with a tinted SPF lipstick.

Update your gym bag: Warmer weather workouts can leave you feeling not so fresh. Make sure your gym bag includes an antiperspirant that provides 48-hour sweat and odor protection so that you leave your workout feeling and smelling fresh. Each of the Secret Dry Sprays are made with freshness-on-demand technology that deliver moisture- and motion-activated fragrance bursts to help you stay fresh all day long.

