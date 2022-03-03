Submit Comments Now for Ohio’s Hunting and Fishing Proposals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohioans interested in submitting comments about the 2022-23 hunting and fishing regulations can do so at wildohio.gov, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Comments are accepted through Wednesday, March 16. A complete list of proposals and space to comment online is available at wildohio.gov.



All Ohioans can submit comments about hunting and fishing regulation proposals at wildohio.gov and at Division of Wildlife district offices until Wednesday, March 16.



Additionally, in-person comments may be submitted at any Division of Wildlife district office until Wednesday, March 16. All Division of Wildlife district offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Division of Wildlife biologists proposed to increase the white-tailed deer daily limit in 18 counties. Hunting dates were proposed to remain similar to previous years, and additional hunting opportunities were proposed within the disease surveillance area in Wyandot, Hardin, and Marion counties. Public land deer hunting restrictions at Big Island, Andreoff, and Wyandot wildlife areas are also proposed to be removed.



The 2023 spring wild turkey season is proposed to remain at 30 days in the south and northeast zones, with opening days on Saturdays. The fall 2022 wild turkey season was also proposed for 30 days, beginning Saturday, Oct. 15. In addition, proposals were made to update the definition of a crossbow and remove restrictions for carrying a concealed firearm while hunting.



Updates to the species listed as endangered and threatened in Ohio were also proposed. In total, 58 different species listings are proposed to be changed, added, or removed from the endangered and threatened species list.



A statewide hearing of the Ohio Wildlife Council on the proposed rules will be held on Thursday, March 24 at 9 a.m. The council is an eight-member board that approves all Division of Wildlife rules and regulations. Meetings are held at the Wildlife District One Headquarters and are open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to register by calling 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.



After considering public input, the council will vote on the proposed rules and season dates during its meeting on Wednesday, April 13.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.