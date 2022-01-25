Sue Aldene Wirt, 95, of North Baltimore, Ohio passed away at home on Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was born May 25, 1926, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to E. Hastings and Bessie M. (Harrison) Gabriel.



She married Wilbur Wirt, Jr. April 15, 1951. He passed away on September 27, 2018.

Survivors include her children: David (Jill Hess) Wirt of Bowling Green and Jane (Larry) Hazelton of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Matthew (Melissa) Benedict, Melissa Stoepfel, Brandon (Alicia) Mills, Madison (Mark) Isenberg, Sophie Wirt, Hannah Wirt, Julia (Omar) Hajibrahim and Benjamin Smart. She also has six great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill Gabriel and Don Gabriel; Sister, Mary Jane Richmond; and a grandson, Andrew Benedict.



She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and moved to Columbus Ohio with her mother at age 12 after the death of her father. She graduated Columbus North High School in 1944 and attended The Ohio State University (“OSU”) where she graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in Social Administration. She worked at the Curtis Wright Aircraft Company during college and assisted her mother who rented rooms to college students at their home near the OSU Campus.



After graduation from The Ohio State University, she worked as a probation officer in Columbus for Franklin County, before her marriage in 1951. She moved to North Baltimore where her husband was in the family automobile business, Wirt Motor Sales.



Sue remained in North Baltimore throughout the remainder of her life, providing strong support for her family in every aspect of their lives, and her husband throughout his career in business and Wood County government. She thoroughly enjoyed the enduring friendships and sense of community she found in North Baltimore and was an active participant in several community organizations.



Sue served as a trustee on the Wood County Children’s Services Association Board, which was the decision-making body for the Wood County Children Resources Center (“CRC”). She served on the Board of Trustees, from 1975-1983, during which time the organization oversaw construction of a new facility.



Sue was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church where she served on the altar guild. She was also a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Morris Chapter #265 and held leadership positions in several community and social organizations, including The Junior and Senior Literary & Lyrics Societies of North Baltimore. Sue was an avid bridge player. She partnered with her husband and enjoyed the social interaction with several bridge clubs in the area.



Funeral services will be Saturday, January 29 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Pastor Rob Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow at Old Maplewood Cemetery.



Friends will be received at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main St., North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday January 28.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.