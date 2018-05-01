Governor DeWine’s Director of Public Health Amy Acton has made a sweeping order in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

We want you to know what it orders and specifically what it does not order.

Click Here to see the 4 page document in it’s entirety.

Mass Gatherings of 100 people or more – What is NOT part of the Ban – NOT Offices, Stores Restaurants, Factories – NOT Athletic Events w/o Spectators – NOT Family Members of Athletes – NOT the Media – NOT Religious Gatherings, Weddings or Funerals – Purpose of the Order – Some Thoughts on the Flu and COVID-19 – Why Flu Season Ends – COVID-19 is NOT a Death Sentence

Mass Gatherings of 100 people or more

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 100 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.

This would include parades, fairs, and festivals.

What is NOT part of the Ban

Mass gatherings does not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 100 or more persons may be in transit.

NOT Offices, Stores Restaurants, Factories

It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another.

NOT Athletic Events w/o Spectators

A mass gathering also does not include athletic events that exclude spectators. Athletic and other events do not need to be canceled or postponed if spectators and or attendees are excluded.

NOT Family Members of Athletes

This order does not apply to and or excludes immediate family members of participants in the athletic or other event, as well as anyone necessary for the event to take place.

NOT the Media

This order does not apply to and or excludes members of the media.

NOT Religious Gatherings, Weddings or Funerals

This order does not apply to and or excludes religious gatherings, gatherings for the purpose of the expression of first amendment protected speech, weddings and funerals.

Purpose of the Order

The purpose of the order is to make sure that a single person doesn’t unknowingly infect hundreds of other people. On average a person with the flu or a cold will infect a few other people. The goal is to keep the transmission of COVID-19 to a pace that doesn’t overwhelm available health care resources. You see, people will contract COVID-19, and the great majority of them will not need to even go to the hospital.



However, those who are older or have a compromised immune system might well end up in the hospital, and even in an intensive care setting within the hospital.



So the goal is to spread out the number of people requiring services to a period where most people will get over the virus and return to life as normal before the next person needs that bed.

Critical that you understand this

Most people who get COVID-19 will feel like they had a cold, and will get back on with their normal lives soon after.



Tom Hanks and his wife contracted COVID-19 while in Australia. Here is a report from their son Chet about their condition.



“They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about,” he went on. “I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

So take so common sense steps to reduce your risk of getting COVID-19, and if you get it or even the flu or common cold, don’t pass it on.