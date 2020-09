Summary of Legislation-9/15/2020

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE September 15 , 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _15__ day of September 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 29 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE ESTIMATE OF REVENUES FOR THE BUDGET YEAR BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 23 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2020, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 24 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2020, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 25 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2020, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on Sept. 15, 2020 approved by the Mayor on September 15 , 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: September, 2020